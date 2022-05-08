First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 272.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.