First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.