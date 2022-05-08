First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.72 and its 200 day moving average is $435.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

