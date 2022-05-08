First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

