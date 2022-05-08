First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Catalent by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.