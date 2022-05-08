First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE FR traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$12.20. 733,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.23. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,301.90. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200. Insiders sold a total of 305,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,494 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

