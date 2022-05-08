First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE FR traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$12.20. 733,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.23. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,301.90. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200. Insiders sold a total of 305,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,494 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE FR traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$12.20. 733,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.23. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,301.90. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200. Insiders sold a total of 305,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,494 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.