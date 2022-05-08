First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.76. 620,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

