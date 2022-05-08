First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

