FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 3,307,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 117,475 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

