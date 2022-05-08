Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.71 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.