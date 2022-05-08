FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $290.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

