FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

