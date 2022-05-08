Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

