Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,867. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,940,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,057.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

