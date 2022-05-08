Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.
Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,867. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
