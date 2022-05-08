Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $26,865.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.