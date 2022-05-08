Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.96

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 49913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.