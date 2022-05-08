Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.96

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 49913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

