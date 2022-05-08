Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as low as C$2.07. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 518,616 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOM. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.31 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

