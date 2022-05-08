Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Fortinet reported sales of $801.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

