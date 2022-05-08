Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.81. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $195.96 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.