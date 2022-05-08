Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

Fortinet stock opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.81.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

