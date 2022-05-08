Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE FTS opened at $48.84 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fortis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,094,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

