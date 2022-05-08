FortKnoxster Price Hits $0.0262 on Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $412,331.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,714.43 or 1.00255421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029350 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.