Franco-Nevada Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE:FNV opened at $150.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

