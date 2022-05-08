Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

