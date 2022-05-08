Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 148,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $134,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 986,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 342,901 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 322,516 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 22,379,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,993,030. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

