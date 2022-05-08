Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.30 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Frontier has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

