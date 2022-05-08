Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 474,722 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1,642.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474,722 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Donaldson worth $29,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.26 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

