Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 102,458.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

