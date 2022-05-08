Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.