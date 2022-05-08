Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Revolve Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $24,046,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

