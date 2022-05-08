Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,144 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Kforce worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.28 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.