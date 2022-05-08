Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

