Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Copa worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Copa Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.