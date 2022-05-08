Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

LivaNova stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.