Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,869 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TD SYNNEX worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 126,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

