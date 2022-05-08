Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $108,175.66

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $108,175.66 and $1,468.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,983,150.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,454,859 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,743 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

