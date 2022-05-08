Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $11.87 million and $1.45 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,968,822.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00271352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00176241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00538596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038854 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.62 or 1.97336013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

