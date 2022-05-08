Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,752.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00183555 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00567481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.15 or 1.80180775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

