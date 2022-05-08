Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
