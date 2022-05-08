Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

