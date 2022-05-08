Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 550 at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from CHF 575 to CHF 550 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $593.67.

Geberit stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

