Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

LON GEMD opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.