Gems (GEM) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Gems (GEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $208,498.99 and approximately $16,804.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,186.97 or 0.99988130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

