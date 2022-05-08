Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $162.77 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

