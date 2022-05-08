Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 37.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 56.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

CNK opened at $15.18 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

