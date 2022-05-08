Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,885 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

