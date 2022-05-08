Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

