Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 14.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

