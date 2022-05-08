Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $298.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $241.69 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

