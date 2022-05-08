General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.91

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 28278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

