General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.58 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

